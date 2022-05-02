Check Out A Real Goat Farm Airbnb Near Mark Twain Lake

When you want to relax, you really should consider goats. I didn't believe that before, but I do now after seeing an Airbnb near Mark Twain Lake that is a real goat farm.

Get our free mobile app

I found this neat Grit & Grace Lodge & Goat Farm on Airbnb. Based on the Airbnb map, it looks like it's located almost directly south of Paris, Missouri to the southwest of Mark Twain Lake. Along with the really unique lodge itself, Heather the host offers some rather unique perks as mentioned on the listing:

Catch and release pond, walking paths, large mowed yard & pasture area. You will also have access to our silly goats, donkeys, chickens, guineas, cow & crazy cat! We have corn hole boards, beautiful fire pit and space to enjoy the outdoors in a well kept area.

You'll see many of the animals featured in the pictures of the Airbnb.

A Real Goat Farm Airbnb Near Mark Twain Lake

If I read the listing correctly on Airbnb, they are expecting 6 new young goats to be born this year and goat yoga will be offered soon. Like I said, relaxation means goats.

The nightly cost for a stay is $182 as of this writing. Check out the full listing for more pics, details, updates and availability.

Nauvoo House that Looks Like a Castle Has Mississippi River Views