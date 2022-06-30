This Place is Apparently the Best For a Naked Vacation in Illinois

The news of a proposal allowing public nudity on beaches in Evanston got me thinking.

If you aren't aware, a public nudity ordinance in Evanston, a northern suburb of Chicago, could be going away.

That means beaches in Evanston will become essentially topless beaches.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

So while residents of the area await a decision, what if it doesn't happen? What if you really, really, wanted to have a naked vacation in Illinois?

Well, I found a place, I guess. An article from Orbitz highlighting The Best Places to Vacation Naked in All 50 States if you want to have a vacay wearing nothing but your birthday suit.

Orbitz:

King Spa in Niles (right outside of Chicago) is a lovely Korean spa, with a variety of hot and cold baths that are segregated by gender. Nudity is mandatory here: You get a uniform to wear in communal areas such as the full-service restaurant, movie theater, saunas and a salt room, while the spa area includes mineral baths and a massage parlor.

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

While it's not exactly a "pack your things and go" getaway, I mean how many places in Illinois offer restaurants, movie theaters, and nudity all at the same site?

However, I will say this, King Spa & Sauna's website doesn't mention one thing about nakedness or even allude to it at all.

So if you're hoping you can just show up and have a san clothes spa day, you've been forewarned.

You may just end up hoping you can make it to the beach in Evanston.

One of the Best 'Vacation Homes in America' is in a Small Wisconsin Town Looking for the perfect place to stay in Lake Geneva? Here's the spot.