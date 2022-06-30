This Place is Apparently the Best For a Naked Vacation in Illinois
The news of a proposal allowing public nudity on beaches in Evanston got me thinking.
If you aren't aware, a public nudity ordinance in Evanston, a northern suburb of Chicago, could be going away.
That means beaches in Evanston will become essentially topless beaches.
So while residents of the area await a decision, what if it doesn't happen? What if you really, really, wanted to have a naked vacation in Illinois?
Well, I found a place, I guess. An article from Orbitz highlighting The Best Places to Vacation Naked in All 50 States if you want to have a vacay wearing nothing but your birthday suit.
King Spa in Niles (right outside of Chicago) is a lovely Korean spa, with a variety of hot and cold baths that are segregated by gender. Nudity is mandatory here: You get a uniform to wear in communal areas such as the full-service restaurant, movie theater, saunas and a salt room, while the spa area includes mineral baths and a massage parlor.
While it's not exactly a "pack your things and go" getaway, I mean how many places in Illinois offer restaurants, movie theaters, and nudity all at the same site?
However, I will say this, King Spa & Sauna's website doesn't mention one thing about nakedness or even allude to it at all.
So if you're hoping you can just show up and have a san clothes spa day, you've been forewarned.
You may just end up hoping you can make it to the beach in Evanston.