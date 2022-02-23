Hidden Gem – Why Missouri’s Mina Sauk Falls is a Must-Visit

It's often overlooked when you see potential Missouri road trip destinations, but a new drone video shows why Mina Sauk Falls is a must-visit at some point in your life.

Ben Childers apparently likes drones. If I had his skills, I probably would, too. He just dropped a stunning video of his visit to Mina Sauk Falls.

If you've never been there, Mina Sauk Falls is southwest of St. Louis. It's an easy day trip from Hannibal including the fact that the last half of the drive is very scenic.

All Trails names Mina Sauk Falls as a nearly 5-star rated location with this description of what the hike is like:

Mina Sauk Falls Trail is a 2.9 mile heavily trafficked loop trail located near Ironton, Missouri that features a waterfall and is rated as moderate. The trail offers a number of activity options and is accessible year-round. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on leash.

Go Waterfalling mentions that Mina Sauk Falls drops 132 feet over several rocky ledges which makes it the highest waterfall in Missouri. The hike to get there isn't for everyone, but if you're able, it really is something you want to see on your bucket list of things to accomplish.

