Indiana Suspension Bridge Leads To Prehistoric Caves, Rock Formations and Waterfalls – SEE PHOTOS

As a child, my family would spend our summers visiting State Parks. It was a great way to get away from the stresses of everyday life, an awesome way to get good quality family time and it was very affordable. State parks still offer the best kind of outdoor family fun.

One state park that we still visit today, is Turkey Run State Park. We go visit the park several times a year. It always brings back so many memories and is everything I remembered it to be and more. It's like it never changes. I can remember taking a mom's trip every year with my aunts and cousins (we left the dads at home) and it was still breathtaking. It is, by far, one of the most beautiful, and extraordinary parks in the Midwest.

Turkey Run State Park in Indiana

According to the Indiana DNR website,

You'll marvel at the natural geologic wonders of this beautiful park as you hike along its famous trails. Nestled along State Road 47 southwest of Crawfordsville, the park offers the chance to explore deep, sandstone ravines, walk along with stands of aged forests, and enjoy the scenic views along Sugar Creek.

Wonders of Turkey Run State Park

What makes it so incredible is a number of things; the suspension bridge, Sugar Creek, the great campgrounds, caves, waterfalls, and the best hiking ever. Your hikes take you to places you didn't know existed. Ancient places that time seems to have forgotten. Places that have been preserved and loved by the state and community.

See the beauty of Turkey Run State Park

Cross A Suspension Bridge And Hike Unbelievable Trails In Indiana State Park

Take a virtual hike at Turkey Run State Park

