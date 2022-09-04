More Than 4,000 Couples Have Gotten Married in this Missouri Cave

It might be the most frequently used location in the state of Missouri for weddings and it lies hundreds of feet below the ground. It's a cave that seemingly marriages were meant for.

My family has visited the Missouri Bridal Cave in Camdenton before and it's obviously an interesting destination no matter if you're getting married or not. I saw a video shared by the Kansas City Star that says more than 4,000 couples have exchanged their vows there. Even though I'm not a math genius, I know that's a lot of people and a lot of love.

The Travel which is a national travel website (duh) even mentioned the Missouri Bridal Cave for its notorious (in a good way) marrying reputation.

The official Missouri Bridal Cave website offers many different packages for having a wedding or even renewal of vows there varying from $495 to $695 packages. (Pro Tip: best to not go the bargain route for a wedding ceremony...or else)

By the way, the wedding with the underground violinist (a nice touch) can be seen here.

I also noticed that the Missouri Bridal Cave offered a lakeside option a few years ago if the cave thing is a bit much for you.

It's one of the more unique attractions you'll see in Missouri no matter if you're the marrying kind or not.

