See Inside the Caverns of Cave-In-Rock State Park in Illinois

I don't get the chance to adventure as much as I used to. Fortunately, I can vicariously live through the journeys of others including two adventurers who recently shared what it's like inside the caverns of Cave-In-Rock State Park in southern Illinois.

This interesting couple are from the PS Adventures YouTube channel. Their travel adventure recently took them through extreme southern Illinois near the Kentucky border through Cave-In-Rock State Park. Here's how they described their adventure:

Our camper van adventure continues at Cave-In-Rock State Park, a unique place along the bank of the Ohio river on the outskirts of the Shawnee National Forest. We explore this huge cave, which is on the Illinois and Kentucky border and it’s quite a sight to see! Only an hour away from our previous adventure at the Garden of the Gods, this giant cave has ceilings around fifty feet high.

I'd love to have the tiny home these two travel in. Very efficient.

Care for some amateur spelunking? The state of Illinois provides a lot of info about Cave-In-Rock State Park including these directions:

Cave-in-Rock State Park is located on the Ohio River in Hardin County, Illinois. To reach the park from the northern parts of Illinois, proceed south on I-57 exiting at Marion, IL, on highway 13 east.

They also have their own video about this part of Illinois.

You can check out the official state website for Cave-In-Rock State Park for more things to do next time you travel around southern Illinois.

