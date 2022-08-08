Dog Lost Since June Found Alive and Well in a Missouri Cave

Too many stories these days don't have a happy ending. Fortunately, this one does. A dog who was lost since early June was just found alive an well 500 feet down in a Missouri cave.

Thanks so much to Rick Haley for allowing me to share his story. In a post on his Facebook page, he explained the circumstances that led to he and his group finding and saving a lost dog deep in a cave.

As Rick explained on his status update, he was working with some groups on a caving project in Perry County, Missouri. One of those groups discovered a dog in a completely dark area. It was then that Rick and the groups sprang into action to get the dog back to the surface. To try and elevate her without injury, they put her in a bag to keep her from struggling.

Rick noted how amazing it was that this dog was completely cooperative as they raised her closer and closer to the surface.

Photo courtesy of Rick Haley, Facebook Photo courtesy of Rick Haley, Facebook loading...

According to Rick's post, they found out later that this poor dog had been missing since June 9, 2022. This is a picture of Rick and one of the groups who helped with her rescue after they finally reached the surface.

Photo courtesy of Rick Haley, Facebook Photo courtesy of Rick Haley, Facebook loading...

Fox 2 out of St. Louis reports that Biehle Assistant Fire Chief Robert Cahoon helped them locate the owners who were pleasantly shocked to see their lost dog was alive and well.

Thanks again to Rick for allowing us to share a story with a very happy ending for some spelunkers and a lost dog who likely won't adventure in caves again anytime soon.

