This Missouri Cave Has Had a Rubber Duck in it for Over 75 Years

Just about every worthwhile destination has a claim to fame. For one Missouri cave, it has several. One includes a rubber duck that has called it home for over 75 years. Oh, and it (the cave) serves burgers, too.

Bluff Dwellers Cave in Noel, Missouri is a unique place. Along with the unique geological things happening in the cave itself, it oozes personality. As this tour guide mentions, the cave got its name based on the first peoples in Missouri that are believed to have lived in the cave thousands of years ago.

Did you catch the duck? She said it hasn't moved in over 75 years and this video was shared 9 years ago, so this duck is the very definition of procrastination.

Only In Your State recently shared an article which talked about Bluff Dwellers Cave and also the burgers you can eat at a custom-made restaurant that's a part of the tour. It's not often that I can recommend a vacation to a place that offers caves, ducks and burgers, but that's the case with Bluff Dwellers Cave.

It's also worth pointing out that there are critters in the cave including this scorpion. Yikes.

Bluff Dwellers Cave is one of those Missouri places you really need to road trip to at some point. Even if you've visited other caves before, there are none quite like this one.

