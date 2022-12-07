See How a Midwestern Family Turned a Cave into an Exotic Home

Turning unusual spaces into homes is all the rage these days. Barns, tiny homes and...you can add caves to the list as this is exactly what a Midwestern family has turned into a cavernous home.

Saw this shared by Levi Kelly who has over half a million subscribers on YouTube. Here's a synopsis of how he described what you'll see:

Today we tour one of the most unique homes on the planet. A 1500sqft cave converted into this house! I've seen a couple cave homes in the internet before but nothing as good as this one. The dark academia interior design, goth arches all throughout, vintage furniture and décor, this cave is something the cavemen would drool over. 2 bedrooms (4 beds) and 2 baths, this is the tour of the Dunlap hollow cave house!

I can just about guarantee you've never seen a home quite like this one.

I have to confess that I asked myself if Ohio is really in the Midwest and according to Wikipedia, it is. That's where the Dunlap Hollow Cave House is located.

I found the official Dunlap Hollow Cave House website and it appears they've either just completed it or are close and will soon be making this cave home available for rent as an Airbnb? It looks like they're also offering to share A-Frame plans, too.

If you're interested in road tripping to check this house out, it appears it's about an 8 hour drive from Quincy. Perhaps a weekend adventure is in the offing? Check out the Dunlap Hollow Cave House website for specifics before heading out.