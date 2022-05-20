This Missouri Park Offers a Natural Waterfall Slide

If you're looking to cool off as the weather heats up and defy gravity at the same time, I know a place in Missouri that maybe should be on your must-visit list. It has waterfalls that act as a natural waterslide.

Thanks to Only In Your State for the reminder about Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park. It's located in a truly beautiful part of Missouri surrounded by forests and with water options that you won't find in many places.

A couple important things to note. Nowhere on the Missouri State Parks website will you find any mention of cliff jumping. This is obviously an unsanctioned activity and definitely dangerous. Have I mentioned this is DANGEROUS? Yes, it is. I have learned it is officially against the rules, so be aware if you're going to visit.

The natural waterfalls are a highlight of Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources shared those and some of the other neat features of the area.

Even if you have no interest in actively playing in the water, this Missouri state park is worth the road trip if only to gawk at the rapids and waterfalls or stare at the changing leaves on the trees during the Fall months.

The good news is Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park is only around 3 hours from the Hannibal area located an hour or so south of St. Louis. It's the one part of Missouri where gravity appears optional for some.

