Man Visits Missouri’s Rocky Falls, Gets Greeted by Venomous Snake

Rocky Falls in Missouri is one of the most deserving waterfalls for a short road trip. However, you'll want to be careful if you go there as a hiker was recently greeted by a venomous snake.

Marks of Curiosity is a fun YouTube channel who recently checked out Rocky Falls. Here's how he described what you'll see:

Located near Eminence, Missouri is one the best waterfalls in Missouri. Part of the National Park Service's Ozark National Scenic Riverways near the Current River and Jacks Fork River, which are both popular for canoeing, kayaking, hiking, fishing, and exploring. This short hike leads to a dramatic "shut-ins" which is composed of rhyolite which was once molten rock that flowed onto the surface. This is a popular place to swim.

Inside the first minute, pay special attention to the snake who's curled up near the water's edge.

That looked like a young Copperhead to me and that's not a snake you want to tangle with especially if you're away from civilization where medical help isn't close by.

Even with the venomous snake welcome wagon, Rocky Falls is more than worth the road trip. Lots of waterfalls that are relatively easy to access. It's another 2 1/2 to 3 hours southwest of St. Louis in the middle of the Mark Twain National Forest. The closest town would probably be Eminence as he mentioned in the video description above.

If you do make Rocky Falls a summer thing, good to know your Missouri snakes just in case.

