See a Secret 109-Year-Old Cabin Hidden in the Mark Twain Forest

If you are up for an adventure, there's a secret 109-year-old cabin that you can visit that's hidden away deep in the Mark Twain National Forest in Missouri.

Get our free mobile app

Located just off the Current River in Missouri, you'll find the Pulltite Spring and Cabin. It's about 14 miles north of Eminence, Missouri.

Google Maps Satellite View Google Maps Satellite View loading...

A YouTuber just shared his visit to this quiet and historic place.

As he showed in his video hike, this is a gorgeous forest area off the Current River. It's not a difficult hike either if you don't mind navigating streams.

Marks of Curiosity via YouTube Marks of Curiosity via YouTube loading...

The path eventually will lead you to this historic cabin that was built in 1913. Fortunately, it's sealed up so no indoors access to prevent vandals from damaging this special place.

Marks of Curiosity via YouTube Marks of Curiosity via YouTube loading...

The Visit Eminence website says this cabin was completed the day before Thanksgiving in 1913 and the National Park Service hopes to completely restore it someday. They also mention that the spring near there has a daily flow of 38 million gallons. I'm no math genius, but that's a lot of water.

If this is a location you'd like to check out, it's about a 4-hour drive from Hannibal, Missouri located deep in the Mark Twain National Forest. There are many worse ways to spend your time than experiencing the quiet nature of this beautiful part of Missouri.