Now You Can Take a Virtual Jog Through the Missouri Ozarks

Getting outside for a jog is a healthy life activity. However, in this era not everyone has the ability to do that. Thanks to technology, you can now take a virtual jog through the Missouri Ozarks without leaving your own home.

There's a YouTube channel called Jog for Joy. They capture virtual jogs that you can use on your treadmill at home to enhance an otherwise drab experience of staring at a wall.

Here's how they described this very recent jog through the Missouri Ozarks:

Here is the trailhead of Ozark Trail located at Mark Twain National Forest. Running in the woods is so joyful and energizing. I wanted to share with you this beautiful moment. A quick side note, be aware of ticks when you plan to run in these areas, and always apply bug repellent (personal experience!!).

In total, this is about a 40 minute run.

There's no doubt that the Mark Twain Forest is a beautiful place, but they're not kidding about ticks. Earlier this year NY Mag shared 16 great tick repellents. Great article to bookmark if you want to go outside for real and do something like this.

According to my latest check of the US Forest Service website, it appears the Ozark Train in the Mark Twain National Forest is open to the public. Day hikes and bicycles look like they are permitted on this trail. As usual, it's good to rely on the official website for updates and changes.

