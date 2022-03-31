This Gorgeous Cabin Airbnb in Missouri is Filled with Deer

It's not every day that you can stay in a place that is completely filled with deer, but that's exactly what you can do in a gorgeous Missouri cabin Airbnb. Deer are everywhere.

This is a huge property hosted by Adam that's near Elsberry, Missouri. It's pretty exotic and not cheap, but it's breathtaking if you enjoy being surrounded by wildlife. Sort of. You'll understand when you see the pictures.

A Gorgeous Cabin Airbnb in Missouri that's Filled with Deer

Here's a little bit of how Adam describes it:

Our family's dream home perched high on a hill overlooking the beautiful river bottoms. This home boast some of the best views in the state. Enjoy all of this while staying in a beautiful home that includes 30' ceilings, spiral staircase, dozens of animal mounts, and a 3-story bunk bed! The surrounding farm offers the opportunity for fishing on two large ponds( or swimming) as well as nature trails to explore.

He's not wrong. Epic Missouri views are provided and he's not underestimating the number of mounts in the cabin. It's also not free to stay there. The cost is $400 per night, but keep in mind this cabin can sleep 10. When you take into account that you have a pond to fish at and nature trails, the cost would seem to me to be worth it if I had the dollars.

Check out the full Airbnb listing for more pics, details and availability. The deer (or at least their heads) are waiting.

