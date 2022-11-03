I dare you to find a more unique building in all of Missouri than this one. It's a historic Hermann church that is now a huge Airbnb that just so happens to have a cemetery located right next to it.

Get our free mobile app

This is 2142 Catholic Church Road in Hermann, Missouri. It was formerly a Catholic Church built in 1907. Look at what it has become now.

Historic Missouri Church Now an Airbnb with a Cemetery Next to It

Here are some details direct from the Realtor.com listing:

Historic Catholic church renovated into unique home/B&B! Great opportunity for a Bed & Breakfast with 6000 sq ft of living space, distinct living areas, plus guest apartment. Beautiful original touches everywhere from the domed rotunda ceiling to the original millwork! A gorgeous location and endless possibilities!

It's listed as a 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom building with over 6,000 feet of living space. If the church is "living space", I wonder what the cemetery would be considered? Never mind.

The asking price for this building as of this writing is $345,000. There are lots more details and pics on the Realtor.com listing.

1904 Farmhouse with 3-Story Amish Barn Hidden in Missouri Hills