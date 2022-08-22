What was it like to be on a tour bus back in 1973? There's a way for you to find out - kind of - thanks to a tour bus located near Fredericktown, Missouri that is completely rad in all the best ways possible. Oh, and it's got a hot tub, too.

This wild place hosted by Misty is truly one-of-a-kind. It appears to be a new Airbnb option in Missouri based on the listing. Here's how Misty describes her place:

The Silver Bullet tour bus is a renovated, themed 1973 MCI Challenger Bus. Step back in time to the 1970's... spin your favorite tune on the record player, disco ball included. The mirror tile on the ceiling of the bed room will make for an unforgettable evening. All of this while enjoying nature and swimming in crystal clear 12 mile creek, complete with shut-ins and nature trails. After exploring Fredrock enjoy and nice soak in the hot tub!

I guarantee you'll never see another place like this one.

See Inside the Rad Missouri Silver Bullet Tour Bus with a Hot Tub

So much to love about this place. If you can drag yourself out of the hot tub long enough, the inside design is classic. Since this appears like a new place, availability should be good if you hurry. The nightly cost is $168 as of this writing. Make sure to check out Misty's Airbnb listing for more pics, details and updates. It rocks.

