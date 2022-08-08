Homes made out of shipping containers are all the rage right now. There's one in Missouri you can actually stay in and it's painted in bright red and white that would make any Kansas City Chief's fan proud.

I found this neat and unique home hosted by Ashley on Airbnb and it's way bigger on the inside than it looks on the outside.

See Inside a Missouri Home Made Out of Shipping Containers

This home is located in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri and is just 3 minutes from the Medical Center. Ashley listed all the different things that come with this home and the list is long:

- 1 Queen Bed and 2 Double Beds (sleeps 6 people)

- 1 Couch (sleeps 1 person)

- Large Air Mattress (sleeps 2 people)

- 65 INCH FLAT SCREEN TV

- NO STAIRS INSIDE

- Yard (not fenced in)

- Driveway to park in front of the home

- Large kitchen island for dining

- FREE high speed internet

- Smart TV

- Microwave, dishwasher, range, refrigerator, toaster

- Keurig that has ability for k cups or ground coffee

- Board games, puzzles, outdoor games

- Large closets

- Coffee maker, toaster, pots/pans, cooking supplies.... anything you need to have a meal or snack at home

The nightly cost to stay in this one-of-a-kind shipping container home is only $100 as of this writing. Check out the full Airbnb listing for even more pics, details and availability.

