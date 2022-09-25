Kansas City Doorbell Cam Shows Car Barely Escape Falling Tree

Missed it by that much. A Midwest doorbell camera captured the harrowing moment that a car barely escaped being crushed by a falling tree.

This happened a few days ago in Prairie Village, Kansas which is a suburb of Kansas City. Here's the short backstory of what the camera witnessed this past Wednesday, September 22, 2022:

Video was captured by Nest Doorbell. A thud, a whoosh, and a near miss.

This would likely have ended with serious injuries or death for the driver if they had been a millisecond slower.

A thud, whoosh and a kablam could have ended up with a much sadder story to tell. In this case I have to wonder if the person was unexpectedly delayed by something? Wonder if they'll look back and think..."Someone was watching out for me". Angelic intervention or pure luck of the draw? No matter your perspective, this is one Kansas City area driver who should be very thankful for being alive to tell this story.

