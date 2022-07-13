The World’s Longest Canoe and Kayak Race Has Begun in Missouri

Would you be willing to canoe across almost the entire state of Missouri? Many are doing that right now in what was called the longest canoe and kayak race in the world.

The event is called the Missouri American Water MR340. The official website describes it as "340 miles of wind, heat, bugs and rain. This ain’t no mama’s boy float trip". There's no question this endurance race is not for the faint of heart. It begins near Kansas City and will wrap up near St. Charles, Missouri on Friday, July 15.

TV station KSHB covered the beginning of the race today.

The official Missouri American Water MR340 website says there are no rapids along the route. They state that they do have checkpoints and deadlines that canoers and kayakers much check in at along the route, but otherwise it's possible to row the entire route without getting out of your canoe/kayak. Sounds messy.

There's no water event quite like it and it traverses almost the entire state of Missouri. If you're interested in following the race, be sure to check in through the official website and the event's Facebook page.

