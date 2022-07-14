Watch a Sudden Microburst Make a Door in Kansas City Explode

This is why you stay away from doors and windows when a thunderstorm is near your home. A doorbell camera video in Kansas City showed the moment when a sudden microburst caused a glass door to explode.

This brand new video share shows what happened during a storm in the Kansas City area in early June. Here's some backstory from the video description:

On June 6th a powerful storm hit our area. My husband opened our glass porch door to get our flagpole, but decided not to after feeling the powerful wind. Seconds later, what meteorologists later confirmed as a microburst, hit our neighborhood causing our glass door to explode. My husband was still standing in the doorway but luckily only had minor cuts.

Watch how close this guy came to being a part of the glass explosion. This big boom seemed to come out of nowhere.

The National Weather Service explains that a microburst is "a localized column of sinking air (downdraft) within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter. Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening." Life-threatening indeed. Unlike a tornado which you can normally see coming, a microburst like this one is just suddenly upon you with little to no warning. Rule of thumb during intense storms like this is windows are not your friend.

Fortunately, this Kansas City area family can replace the door and not have to deal with more serious injuries than they ended up with.

