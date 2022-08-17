This Missouri Treehouse Sits Next to a Ginormous 60-Acre Lake

As a kid in Missouri, I always wanted a treehouse. That sadly never worked out. But, I have found one as an adult that just so happens to sit next to a huge 60-acre lake in Missouri's Mark Twain National Forest.

Get our free mobile app

This is actually just 1 of 4 treehouses that sit next to a big ole lake near Potosi, Missouri. Jonathan is the host of them on Airbnb and he's shared some pics on the listing that shows you what awaits.

See Inside a Missouri Treehouse that Sits Next to a 60-Acre Lake

Here's a little of how Jonathan describes this treehouse:

Come relax in this amazing Tree House right on Sayersbrook lake. You'll have a fireplace, a private hot tub, a fully furnished kitchen, and a deck with beautiful views of the 60-acre lake!! Make long-lasting memories by the lake, take in these amazing sunsets and enjoy lots of fun activities for the whole family - hiking, kayaking, horseback riding, swimming.

It's not inexpensive, but boy is is exquisite. The nightly cost as of this writing is $263 per night according to the Airbnb listing. The idea of renting kayaks and fishing poles in addition to soaking in that hot tub next to the lake is pretty hard to pass up. Make sure to check out the full Airbnb listing for more pics, details and availability.

See Inside the Posh Pony Tipi Next to Missouri's 12 Mile Creek