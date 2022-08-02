Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?

There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible.

Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you don't mind driving three and a half hours North, I just learned about a crystal clear lake that you will definitely want to see...and swim in!

Wazee Lake in Black in Black River Falls, Wisconsin

Wazee Lake is located in Jackson County, Wisconsin, and according to Jackson County's website, "The lake is 146 acres in size and is the clearest and deepest inland lake in Wisconsin".

Wazee Lake might not be big, but it is mighty cool...literally. The lake is so deep (approximately 355 feet deep!) that it has become a hot spot for scuba divers and swimmers in the Midwest, but one word of caution, water that deep is usually really COLD.

Why Does Wazee Lake Have Such Clear Water?

It’s not a natural lake. There was once an enormous taconite mine that was in operation from the 1960s until the 1980s. About 850,000 tons of taconite pellets were removed each year for steel production and it created a gigantic hole in the earth.

Wazee Lake has a beautiful sandy beach to relax on, plenty of trout, smallmouth bass, bluegills, and walleye to catch, and plenty of trials to hike too! The Wazee Lake Recreation Area has camping sites available for rent, but make sure you leave your motorized boats at home because they aren't allowed on this sweet slice of swimming Heaven.

Are you ready to experience Wazee Lake for yourself? Me too! Get all the info you need to know before you go, here.

