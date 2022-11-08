If you've never taken a road trip west of Illinois and had to spend hour upon hour traveling through what seems like an endless field of corn and wheat, then you've missed experiencing America's strange roadside attractions.

Don't get me wrong, there are plenty of oddities in the Land of Lincoln like the World's Largest Cigar Store Indian in Oak Lawn, the World's Largest Gavel in Marshall, and in Hudson, Illinois you can't miss the World's Largest Square Knot.

Actually, there's a town in Illinois that has more than two dozen "World's Largest" items that are in one community. Casey, Illinois is home to the World's Largest Golfing Tee, World's Largest Knitting Needle, and a 16-foot-long taco.

But as you get further and further away from Illinois, you'll start seeing some even stranger landmarks along the highway.

During my drive back home to Illinois from Montana, here are some of the roadside oddities I experienced that made the cross-country drive more of an enjoyable adventure.

Travel through North Dakota and keep your eyes open for a couple of the "World's Largest" landmarks including this one in Salem, ND.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

Salem Sue is the World's Largest Cow Statue standing on top of School Hill just off Interstate 90 at 38 feet tall and 50 feet long.

In Miles City, Montana you'll see this strange display on someone's farm that apparently depicts what would happen if a baby mutated and became a super baby that chased bison and dinosaurs across the plains of America.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

According to Roadside America, the display was created by artist John Cerney who placed "different photorealist billboard-like artworks along highways across the country.".

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

Driving past Woodland, Kansas you can't miss this Van Gogh replica created for the "Sunflower State" that is displayed on top of the World's Largest Easel. It weighs more than 45,000 pounds and is one of three large easels created by the artist. The other two are in Canada and Australia.

Where the buffalo roam in Jamestown, North Dakota, you can make a quick detour off the interstate to view live bison and get a selfie with the World's Largest Buffalo.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

Built-in 1959, the buffalo is a 26-foot tall concrete structure that weighs more than 60 short tons, according to Wikipedia.

Here's a piece of movie history that you can see during a drive across the North Dakota / Minnesota border.

Credit: Johnny Vincent Credit: Johnny Vincent loading...

At the Fargo, ND / Moorhead, MN visitor center, it's the wood chipper used in a memorable scene from the movie Fargo, dontcha know.

Credit: Johnny Vincent Credit: Johnny Vincent loading...

This is a huge Jackelope that an artist created from wood and bark. It's sitting outside a motel in Wall, South Dakota.

And if you've ever wanted to know what Wilson, Kansas is famous for, now you know it's for this.

Johnny Vincent Johnny Vincent loading...

The World's Largest Czech Egg is located in Wilson, the Czech Capital of Kansas, and was hand-painted at 22 feet long.

During your next road trip. make the journey part of the adventure and stop to see some of these unique American landmarks. CLICK HERE to plan your trip with the state maps from Roadside America.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State