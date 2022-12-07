See a Midwest Dust Storm So Massive it Showed Up on Satellite

When do you know you're experiencing a massive dust storm? Answer: when it's large enough to be visible from an airplane and satellite which is what happened recently for a dust event that blew through the Midwest.

Get our free mobile app

This same dust storm event was witnessed in Scott County, Kansas by emergency management officials shared by Fox Weather on YouTube.

This dust storm or haboob as described by the National Weather Service often happen over Arizona and southwestern regions. As they stated haboobs and dust storms "occur as a result of thunderstorm outflow winds". In the case of the winds that swept over Colorado and Kansas, that's how you get the incredible dusty visuals that have been shared.

Another lesson learned about never underestimating Midwest weather to surprise you no matter what time of year it happens to be.