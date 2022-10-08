IL Man Arrested At WI Walmart For Stealing $10,000 Of Merchandise

Illinois shoplifter uses a sneaky way to steal from a Wisconsin Walmart but he still gets busted.

Shoplifter Busted For Stealing $10,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Walmart

According to kenoshanews.com,

On Sunday a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to Walmart, 3500 Brumback Blvd., for a report of retail theft in progress.

Don't worry there's a lot more to this story and it gets a lot better.

Shoplifter Gets Sneaky While Stealing From Walmart

I'll give this shoplifter an "A" for effort but I still have to put him in the dumb criminal category for a stupid crime. He went into a Walmart in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The thief was trying to be sneaky but security watched him the whole time on surveillance cameras.

Once in the store, the suspect placed a clothes hamper in his cart. He put items into the hamper until it was full. The man hid it on a shelf for later. Then he grabbed another one and did the same exact thing. Next, he took a car seat box and emptied it. He filled that with the merchandise. He repeated with a stroller box.

The suspect then went towards the exit. He dumped the boxes and hampers into a shopping cart. The man then returned the boxes and hampers to the proper aisles. I didn't know a thief could be so polite. As he was trying to leave the store, the police arrested him.

There Are A Couple Of Twists To The Story Of Stealing From Walmart

The officers also made contact with the suspect's girlfriend who was waiting in their car for him. She totally sold him out to the cops. The woman said when her boyfriend told her his plan, she tried to stop him.

The police then search the vehicle and found drugs.

By the way, the shoplifter is from Belvidere. They have a Walmart there too. It would've saved money on gas to just steal from his local store.

I have one question. What was he stealing that was worth that much money at Walmart?

