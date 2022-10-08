Illinois shoplifter uses a sneaky way to steal from a Wisconsin Walmart but he still gets busted.

Drunk Man Kicks Two Illinois Cops IL Man Arrested At WI Walmart For Stealing $10,000 Of Merchandise loading...

Shoplifter Busted For Stealing $10,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Walmart

According to kenoshanews.com,

On Sunday a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to Walmart, 3500 Brumback Blvd., for a report of retail theft in progress.

Don't worry there's a lot more to this story and it gets a lot better.

Police barrier tape at crime scene IL Man Arrested At WI Walmart For Stealing $10,000 Of Merchandise loading...

Shoplifter Gets Sneaky While Stealing From Walmart

I'll give this shoplifter an "A" for effort but I still have to put him in the dumb criminal category for a stupid crime. He went into a Walmart in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The thief was trying to be sneaky but security watched him the whole time on surveillance cameras.

Wal-Mart Dominates U.S. Retail Economy IL Man Arrested At WI Walmart For Stealing $10,000 Of Merchandise loading...

Once in the store, the suspect placed a clothes hamper in his cart. He put items into the hamper until it was full. The man hid it on a shelf for later. Then he grabbed another one and did the same exact thing. Next, he took a car seat box and emptied it. He filled that with the merchandise. He repeated with a stroller box.

Rockford Police Wants Your Security Camera Information IL Man Arrested At WI Walmart For Stealing $10,000 Of Merchandise loading...

The suspect then went towards the exit. He dumped the boxes and hampers into a shopping cart. The man then returned the boxes and hampers to the proper aisles. I didn't know a thief could be so polite. As he was trying to leave the store, the police arrested him.

162406124 IL Man Arrested At WI Walmart For Stealing $10,000 Of Merchandise loading...

There Are A Couple Of Twists To The Story Of Stealing From Walmart

The officers also made contact with the suspect's girlfriend who was waiting in their car for him. She totally sold him out to the cops. The woman said when her boyfriend told her his plan, she tried to stop him.

Hand in jail IL Man Arrested At WI Walmart For Stealing $10,000 Of Merchandise loading...

The police then search the vehicle and found drugs.

An explosives and drug-sniffing police dog investigating the inside of a car. IL Man Arrested At WI Walmart For Stealing $10,000 Of Merchandise loading...

By the way, the shoplifter is from Belvidere. They have a Walmart there too. It would've saved money on gas to just steal from his local store.

Some Rockford Guy Was Caught On Camera Stealing A Gazebo And We Can't Deal IL Man Arrested At WI Walmart For Stealing $10,000 Of Merchandise loading...

I have one question. What was he stealing that was worth that much money at Walmart?

kwanchaichaiudom IL Man Arrested At WI Walmart For Stealing $10,000 Of Merchandise loading...

20 of The Best and Worst WISCONSIN Mugshots Recognize any of these Wisconsin folks?