Drunk Illinois Man Arrested For Driving With Only 3 Tires On Car

Someone has to be really drunk to drive their vehicle with only three tires.

Illinois Police Officer Observes Unusual DUI Suspect

According to patch.com,

This incident happened in Joilet. The officer was on patrol when he came upon the subject. He witnessed sparks coming from under the vehicle. Then, he realized the muffler was hanging off the bottom of the car and dragging across the road. A horrible sound was coming from the automobile and smoke was pouring out from it. There was also a tire missing. The dumb criminal was driving on only three wheels.

The cop flipped on his lights and siren but the driver refused to pull over. The suspect then turned into an alley, of course, without using a turn signal. He almost hit another car too. The suspect hit a dead end and was finally forced to stop.

Drunk Diver Arrested By Illinois Police

When the cop came up to the car, he immediately saw empty beer cans, The vehicle also reeked of booze. The driver had trouble getting out because he was so wasted. While investigating the issue, it was discovered the suspect's license had been revoked. Eventually, he allowed a breathalyzer and blew three times over the legal limit. He's still in jail.

