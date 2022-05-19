I think I may have found the one Missouri place that checks all the boxes of a relaxing vacation. Private pool? Check. Got a hot tub? Yes, it does. What about a nice nature walk? You can do that to. Oh, and it overlooks Table Rock Lake.

This is the Royal View near Branson, Missouri on Airbnb and it is next-level nice. It can host 10 guests, has 4 bedrooms, 5 beds and 3 1/2 bathrooms. This would be a dream location for a family get-together or a weekend for friends. Take a look for yourself.

Epic Missouri Airbnb Has a Private Pool, Hot Tub & Nature Trail

This just in. It's not free and yes, that's sarcasm. For a place this nice, the nightly cost as of this writing is $600. Split that up between families and/or friends and it becomes understandable why many would seek this out.

I've included several pics, but the full listing on Airbnb has even more along with more details, updates and availability.

