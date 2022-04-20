See What It’s Really Like Inside a Missouri Container Home

Container homes are all the rage these days. If you've ever wondered what it's like to really be inside one, I found a very nice container home in Missouri.

This container house is located near Mount Vernon, Missouri and has 2 bedrooms. It has river access and even a pavilion to entertain in. Check out the pics.

What It's Really Like Inside a Missouri Container Home

As it turns out, this is a property with a ton of history. Here's some backstory as shared on the Airbnb listing:

Family-run since 1899, this organic working farm boasts no shortage of rich history and unique character. On-site, you'll find your own private 2-bedroom, 1-bath vacation rental, direct access to the Spring River, and over 400 acres of majestic beauty. Spend your days exploring the river or the trails, then after dark, curl up for stargazing on the deck or snuggles around the fire pit.

The beauty of this Missouri container home is you can stay in it if you're looking for a getaway. The nightly cost is $132 per night as of this writing.

