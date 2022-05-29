A Missouri Gas Station Offered Gas for $2.12 a Gallon This Week

It didn't last long, but there was one Missouri gas station that created quite an uproar this week when they offered gas for only $2.12 per gallon.

Fox 2 out of St. Louis talked to some of the crowds that showed up when a gas station in Fredericktown dropped gas prices to $2.12 for only 90 minutes. As you might imagine, the lines were long.

The $2.12 gas price for 90 minutes in Fredericktown, Missouri was sponsored by a Libertarian/Conservative group according to Fox 2.

According to AAA, the average gas price as of today is $4.17 per gallon. They say one year ago, it was $2.72 and the year before that was closer to the $2 mark.

KSDK in St. Louis reported that gas prices there rose 19 cents per gallon in just one week. That's remarkably bad.

Here's the scary part. The rise in gas prices isn't over and USA Today this week shared an article that said there is no ceiling to how high they can go.

