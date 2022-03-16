Watch a Group of Riders Mock Sky-High Gas Prices with Horses

There is only one long-lasting solution to the rising price of gas and that's horsepower. Literal horse power as a group of riders recently proved with a video that has taken TikTok by storm.

I'm not 100% certain of the location of these horse men and women. I do know that it originated on TikTok though. This fun video moment has now made its way to YouTube and it's worth the 37 second time investment I believe.

This isn't the first time that a horse rider has had some laughs at the expense (again literally) of petrol-fueled vehicles near a pump.

Trolled by a horse. That's harsh. It's not just horses either. A Tesla driver also decided to remind his gas-guzzling friends that his car runs on electric last Fall. Next time lightning knocks off power, we need to drive by his place.

It's all in good fun I suppose as those with horses get a few chuckles at those of us who are bleeding money at the pump. Wonder what the price of apples and sugar cubes are though?

