US Forest Service Seeking Hosts to Take the Reigns at Kentucky Campground

The US Forest Service and Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area are currently looking for camp hosts for the 2023 season.

Equestrians Summer Dream Job

If you love the outdoors and you love horses and horseback riding, this just might be your dream job. According to a post made to the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area Facebook page, they are looking for a couple to be hosts at Wranglers Campground in Kentucky and there are some perks to the job.

Wranglers is looking for a couple to join our team at the campground as hosts during the 2023 season, March-October. Hosts provide information to our campers and help them get checked in for their adventure at Land Between the Lakes. Hosts receive a full hookup site and a monthly stipend.

Photo by Christine Benton on Unsplash
'Horses Have the Right of Way'

Wranglers Campground is not your typical run-of-the-mill campsite. At Wranglers, the focus is on all things horses and they cater to enthusiasts of both horseback riding and wagon driving with over 100 miles of trails. They even have a farrier and blacksmith on-site for part of the year.

It offers 220 well-defined sites — some with electrical hookups, sites with electric, water, and sewer, primitive sites, and 12 rustic cabins available for nightly rental. Most sites are capable of handling large motor homes and horse trailers. Campers have access to modern facilities, 100 miles of horse trails, activity court, and stalls, plus farrier and blacksmith services on weekends from April through November.

Want the Job?

If you're ready to saddle up to the responsibilities and take the reigns as camp host at Wranglers Campground (or you'd just like more information) you can email rickey.d.daughtery@usda.gov or visit here.

