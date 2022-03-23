For Some Reason, An Icelandic Horse Broke into a Midwestern Home

I will admit that I'm not very good with geography, however even I know it's not supposed to be a common thing for an Icelandic horse to break into a Midwestern home even though that's exactly what just happened.

I found out that this horse is named Hrimnir. Please don't ask me to pronounce that. Here's what the owner had to say about...whatever this horse's name is:

Hrimnir is an Icelandic horse living in Wisconsin. He visited the elderly during Covid and he is kind to everyone. He’s also very smart and can open the door to our home and help himself to Cheerios and chips.

This horse does not understand the concept of horse = outside and humans = inside.

Thanks to this horse invading our Midwestern space, I decided to educate myself about Iceland. Trafalgar mentions that Iceland was the last place on Earth to be settled by humans. Good to know. They also share our red, white and blue as their national colors. Awesome. They also mention that Icelandic horses are the only breed in the country. Nothing is said about them INVADING MIDWESTERN HOMES.

I will say that if I were an Icelandic horse (interesting concept), I'd probably pick Wisconsin as the most Icelandic state in America.

