Look Inside the Red Barn Airbnb in Perry with Dolls on the Walls

If you've driven through Perry, Missouri and/or the Mark Twain Lake area, there's a good chance you've seen the big red barn. Now, you can see inside this neat place that's also an Airbnb with dolls on the walls.

Get our free mobile app

This bed and breakfast that offers a private room is hosted by Rebecca in Perry, Missouri. Here's a little bit of how Rebecca describes what you can expect:

Very Old ,Missouri Red Barn, nestled on two acres adjoining Lick Creek hiking trails that follow the shoreline of Mark Twain Lake. 3,500 square foot barn was restored in 1985 as a nice country home and with the outdoor countryside combines to create a relaxing atmosphere for you to enjoy. The barn features original barn wood, beamed ceilings, rustic wood floors and an antique staircase...Hiking, biking and horse trails are nearby.

Check out some pics of how neat this barn inn looks inside.

Look Inside the Red Barn Airbnb in Perry, Missouri

I don't have any idea about how booked they are, but the cost seems reasonable at $75 per night according to Airbnb. You can check the listing for yourself for updates plus more information and pictures.

Tony Stewart's Exotic Log Cabin in Indiana