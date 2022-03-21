You Can Walk Up to the Edge of a Waterfall in the Illinois Ozarks

There aren't many locations that allow you to walk up to the edge of a waterfall, but that's exactly what's possible in the Illinois Ozarks.

I have to confess that it took me awhile to realize that Illinois has Ozarks, but it's true. It's located in the Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois. This is the hike that takes you to the edge of Jackson Falls.

All Trails ranks this as one of the best hikes you can do in Illinois. The list it as a 4.2 mile loop that has a nearly perfect 4 1/2 stars out of 5 rating. They estimate it takes around 2 hours to complete, but I'm guessing that's a bit fast for someone who wants to take their time to take in the sights.

I saw someone comment on the YouTube share that they've solo camped along this trail many times and also went on scout trips there and it never got old. Only In Your State agrees as they list the hike by Jackson Falls as one of the best hikes you can do in Illinois. They mention that many choose to rock climb there. I will pass on that since gravity and I don't get along well.

If you're thinking this is a road trip you'd like to consider, the Shawnee National Forest website has more details on the area and how to plan your trip. Definitely worth considering since it's not every day that you can walk right up to the edge of a gorgeous waterfall like this one.

