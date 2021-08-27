A Creepy State Park Just Got Called Illinois’ ‘Most Haunted Place’

Illinois is filled with haunts. From empty prisons to abandoned psychiatric hospitals there are plenty of "haunted places" in Illinois.

However, some are more haunted than others. Just a few months ago, I told you about the most haunted cemetery in the world, and apparently, it's in Illinois. Who knew?

Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

So I guess it should make sense that on another list of the most haunted places in Illinois, something that isn't surrounded by four walls is considered the creepiest in the state.

According to the ironically titled website, Haunted Rooms, they say the most haunted place is not a room but a park. Wait, what? A park?

Yes. Haunted Rooms says Cave-in-Rock State Park is the place to go if you're looking for the most haunted place in Illinois. Six hours directly south of Rockford, Cave-in-Rock State Park is so far south in Illinois that traveling just a further past the park will take you into Kentucky.

Between the 1790s and the 1870s, the area was rife with river pirates, highwaymen, counterfeiters, and horse thieves. It is believed that as much as $1 million worth of stolen loot and counterfeit catch changed hands in the area between 1790 and 1830. One of the most well-known stories is related to the Mason gang allegedly hiding a stash of gold in the cave, but Samuel Mason was captured and beheaded before he could retrieve it.

People who go to the caves now say they can hear the moans and cries of those who died before getting a chance to get back what they stole.

Hold on a second, are you telling me, there's gold in those caves? I don't care if there's a poltergeist living in there, I'm ready to go hunting for buried pirate treasure. Who's with me?

