Watch a Bird Hilariously Photobomb a Dubuque, Iowa Wedding Video

It's not easy being a wedding photographer. This is the perfect example. While trying to capture that perfect moment for a Dubuque, Iowa couple, a bird decided to photobomb in the best possible way.

This happened last Saturday in Dubuque, Iowa according to the video description. It's a beautiful video of the Mississippi River panning to grab a view of where the couple will exchange their vows. A bird suddenly appears in the video and then lets it fly as only a bird/pigeon can.

Let's hope this isn't a sign of what wedded bliss will be for this special couple.

This video presents a dilemma if you're the wedding photographer. Do you reshoot to try and avoid the defecation or keep it since this isn't likely to happen again in your lifetime? Decisions, decisions...

I believe the building the videographer is trying to capture is the Grand River Center which is one of if not the top location for wedding ceremonies in Dubuque, Iowa. Another couple shared their wedding from that venue a few years ago. Sorry, but no pigeons were present for this promise to love and keep forever. Darn.