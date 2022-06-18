Bride Furious After Wedding Venue Makes Last Minute Change to Ceremony: ‘Any Lawyers?’

When it comes to a bride's wedding reception, each detail is usually planned out even down to the beverages guests will be served.

One bride-to-be vented that she was frustrated after her wedding venue changed their rules at the last minute, seriously altering her drink menu.

The woman took to Mumsnet explaining she recently received an email from the venue revealing they have suddenly banned red wine from being served, which prompted the bride-to-be to seek legal advice.

"Getting married this summer. Reception venue is stately home-type place which is open to the public but also does weddings, has done successfully for years," the woman wrote. "Top listed wedding venue in various magazines etc. and very good reviews. So ... not some shady outfit."

She then explained that she received an email from the venue "out of the blue" indicating that "due to several incidents at recent events," effectively immediately they "will no longer be serving red wine at all."

"But don't worry, we'll just swap that out for rosé in your drinks package," the email allegedly stated.

The woman noted that she was extremely frustrated because her mother only drinks red wine, and other family members who will be in attendance prefer red wine as well.

"We planned to have beef as a main," she wrote. Traditionally, beef pairs well with red wine and could throw off an entire menu if the venue doesn't serve it.

"Totally unacceptable, right? They appear to be relying on some woolly [vague] clause in the contract around 'it's a historic building, changes may need to be made to your wedding plan that are out of our control due to operational reasons' etc.," she continued.

The future bride added that she was considering booking another venue and "trying to claim money back through small claims [court]."

"My mom can't not have an alcoholic drink at my wedding. Sorry I'm ranting and probably not being very rational," she concluded her post.

Users surprisingly sided with the venue, noting the bride-to-be was overreacting to the change.

"It's really not that big a deal. Anyone can cope for a day without red wine, or without an alcoholic drink," one person wrote.

Another commented: "Erm you're overreacting. Yes it's a bit disappointing if red wine is a favorite drink for some people but other drinks are available!"