Have you ever wanted to stay on a train and an Airbnb? I found a place where you can check both of those boxes and it's right across the Missouri border.

Damon hosts this very unique Caboose 103 in Eureka Springs right across the Missouri border. Here's how he describes it on the Airbnb listing:

This Caboose Cabin is set up on the rails, just as it was when it was rolling across the American countryside. You will find the Caboose furnished with a Full/Double Bed, Kitchenette, (coffee maker, microwave, and small refrigerator). Outside, you will be able to relax on the spacious deck. The deck is shaded and secluded. Wooded views surround the Caboose, providing privacy and creating an intimate setting.

Check out the pics of this place with special attention to the big safe inside.

Former Train Caboose is Now an Airbnb Across Missouri Border

This caboose/Airbnb has a lot going for it. It's just south of Branson and the Missouri Ozarks with an asking price of only $123 per night. Considering that my family paid that much for a not-very-great motel last year that didn't have a working toilet, that's a bargain in my book.

There are lots more pics, info and updates on the Airbnb listing for this end of the train location.

