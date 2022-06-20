Picnic With Goats at This Unique Kentucky Airbnb Experience [VIDEO, PICS]

I love goats. It's weird, I know, but I like 'em. I'm also a Capricorn, so that might have something to do with it. But if a petting zoo presents itself, I'm petting and feeding the goats.

BRING ON THE GOATS

Now, I've done that any number of times while visiting Reid's Orchard, farms, or traditional zoos. But THIS Airbnb experience takes the cake...and maybe the whole bakery.

First, this isn't a typical Airbnb; there are no accommodations to speak of--only picnic tables and gourmet food. And this won't be any ordinary picnic...unless you're among the very few (maybe that's an understatement) that regularly picnics with GOATS.

AN ATYPICAL AIRBNB EXPERIENCE, TO BE SURE

That's right, it's a gourmet picnic with goats at this Airbnb experience--well, let me correct myself--this ANIMAL experience hosted by Janet.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT AN ANIMAL EXPERIENCE HOSTED BY JANET

Yes, goats will eat almost anything, but their menu--like yours--will be upgraded for this particular experience. When you arrive, you'll walk 50 feet to a picnic area and dine on wonderful cuisine from some of the finest restaurants in Lexington. There will also be hammocks available so you can relax after your big meal--breakfast, brunch, or dinner.

And you can have this picnic with up to 11 of your friends, with the option to make it private.

Your host, Janet, and her husband have been raising goats for years. They've also been caring for and training horses for more than 30 years. It IS horse country, after all.

By the way, your four-legged dining companions are Maryann, Wilma, Lucy, and Ethel, and they seem to be very entertaining, based on reviews of the place.

WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING ABOUT THIS AIRBNB EXPERIENCE

This was SO MUCH FUN!!! Am I covered from head to toe in mud and goat hair? Yes. Would I do it again? In a heartbeat!! I haven't giggled that much in ages. The food was fantastic, Jan was a wonderful host, the location was beautiful and cozy, and the goats were a blast!! The babies were so stinking cute and loved getting snacks, scratches, and all the attention. There are chairs and a hammock for lounging and also a bag toss game for fun. We loved every minute! -- Stephanie

While the goats are understandably huge hits, Janet also received high marks for her hospitality and some nice little extra touches.

Jan our host for picnicking with the goats was sweet, friendly, accommodating, and just overall a great host. This was a great and fun experience. We brought the kids and had a fantastic meal. The food was incredible and delicious and there was something for everyone. Jan provides many little extra amenities that make you feel special. We walked, rested on the hammock, played corn hole, and of course played with and feed the goats. They were all so friendly and fun. -- Christina

Part of the Airbnb Animals collection, an Animal experience hosted by Janet is a 90-minute-long adventure complete with excellent food, a lot of fun, a place to relax, and goats, goats, goats.

It COULD be part of an exciting weekend getaway. I mean, why dine in a restaurant when you can dine in the woods with goats?

