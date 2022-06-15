Evansville Police Remind Pet Owners Neglecting Animals Outside Could Land You in Jail

The dog days of summer are here. Actually, these are the days to protect your dogs and other outdoor animals from the extreme heat.

The Evansville Police Department actually has a Humane Unit that works closely with Animal Control, to ensure the safety of animals within the city limits. They also maintain a database of convicted offenders for those found guilty of animal-related crimes within the City of Evansville.

canva canva loading...

Misconception - My dogs and cats are always outside, so they are used to this weather.

Take a walk outside in a fur coat (fake fur of course) and see how long you last before you pass out. Obviously, the weather in the Tri-State doesn't always feel like hot lava, but this week is not the week to assume your pets are fine outside.

canva canva loading...

Misconception - My cat knows where the shade is, so he's protected from the sun.

As a pet parent, you are responsible for making sure that they have a safe place out of the sun and heat.

"Neglect" - Leaving a dog or cat outside and exposed to (i) excessive heat without providing the animal with a means of shade from the heat. Regardless of whether the animal is restrained or kept in a kennel. IC 35-46-3

canva canva loading...

Misconception - This is my yard, it's nobody's business if I have my dog chained outside.

I just cannot even imagine chaining my sweet Molly outside. When I was growing up, we did have dogs that my mom would chain outside. I always felt sad for them, and any dogs that

"Neglect" - Restraining an animal for more than a brief period in a manner that endangers the animal's life or health by the use of a rope, chain, or tether that: (i) is less than three (3) times the length of the animal; (ii) is too heavy to permit the animal to move freely; or (iii) causes the animal to choke; (C) restraining an animal in a manner that seriously endangers the animal's life or health. IC 35-46-3

canva canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Misconception - I can't actually get arrested for not giving my outside pet fresh water.

Actually, if your pet is depending on you for water and food, you can absolutely be charged with neglect, if they are not properly taken care of.

"Neglect" - Endangering an animal's health by failing to provide or arrange to provide the animal with food or drink, if the animal is dependent upon the person for the provision of food or drink. IC 35-46-3

CANVA CANVA loading...

Misconception - You can't break my vehicle's window to get my pet out, just because I ran into the store and turned the car off.

Sergeant Sarah Brown with EPD reminds us about I.C. 34-30-30-3. It does permit persons to forcibly remove animals left in vehicles under certain conditions, so they cannot be charged criminally in those instances. To see all of the information about how to follow the proper steps Click Here.

canva canva loading...

Animal Care & Control Shelter

(812) 435-6015

815 Uhlhorn St

Evansville, IN 47710

12 Things Only a TRUE Dog Mom Will Understand As a bonafide dog mom, it is no surprise how welcoming a canine friend into your home can change your life (and possibly persona) completely. Here is a list of things only a dog mom will understand.