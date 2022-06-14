Odd US Department Truck Spotted in Illinois, Who Are They Looking For?

You never know what you're going to spot on the road in Illinois. Honestly, you never know what you will find parked in a Walmart parking lot. Sure, you will find customers' and workers' vehicles. You may spot a semi-truck parked somewhere while the driver rests. Heck, if you are lucky you might spot your favorite band or comedian's tour bus parked in the lot too. We all have jokes about Walmart and not even the parking lot can escape the conversation.

One thing I have never spotted is some sort of United States governmental vehicle in the lot. (I'm excluding police, fire, and paramedics, by the way.)

Canva Canva loading...

I feel the need to advise you about the subject matter that will be highlighted in this article. It may be offensive to some and get a laugh out of most, but I'm hoping for the latter. You might even learn something too, which is always a plus. Buckle up, here we go.

(Note: I stared at this screen for 10 minutes debating whether to provide a definition for a word I'm about to include in this article or reveal the vehicle spotted.)

Get our free mobile app

U.S. WHAT Patrol?!

When searching for the purpose of this incredibly unique vehicle I learned is it may be spotted near a McDonald's. The "patrol officer" may be looking for liars and people who twerk. There are more criteria but I'm not even sure what it all means. Ever heard of US Thot Patrol According to Urban Dictionary (brace yourself), THOT is an acronym for "that hoe over there," and it is not a reference to a garden tool. You feel me?

This is an actual truck spotted in Rockford, Illinois, outside Walmart on Walton Street.

Submitted Photo Submitted Photo loading...

Yes, that sticker does appear to read, "National Thottish Behavior Prevention."

USTP's mission is to "Stop Thottishness Before It Starts".

It's important to know these patrol officers do not discriminate, as you will learn in their 'about' section.

Submitted Photo Submitted Photo loading...

These behaviors are most commonly seen in women born after 1993, but thottishness is not limited to any one gender or age- truly anyone can be a thot.

For the record, this is the first and only time I'll likely ever write an article with the subject matter relating to "THOT." (My mom must be so proud of my journalistic integrity.)

Perhaps reading the official department title will bring a little chuckle.

Submitted Photo Submitted Photo loading...

How about another closer look?

Submitted Photo Submitted Photo loading...

If you want to read the specifics or apply to be a member of the US Thot Patrol, you can find all that information here. Oh, and if you know who this truck belongs to, let me know in an email.

10 Hilarious Badly-Timed Photos of Illinois' Governor, J.B. Pritzker Here are 10 photos of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker taking at an inopportune moment or a decent photo taken out of context.