Think of all the things you would do if you hit a lottery jackpot. Often times some of the tops responses include paying off debt, buying a new house or vehicle, or a long exotic trip.

Getty Images

A story resurfaced about an Illinois man who was arrested for allegedly using more than $200,000 of his $125 million winnings to have manure dumped onto the lawn owned by his former boss.

(Anytime I see the word manure I think of this Seinfeld moment.)

The manure/bosses' lawn incident, from 2018, was reported by World News Daily Report, complete with a mugshot.

54-year old Brian Morris, from the small town of Clarendon Hills in Dupage County, bought over 20,000 tons of manure and asked for it to be dumped on his former boss’ property, pretending it was his residence …

Get our free mobile app

Surely we all could think of much better ways to blow $240k so this boss must have really made the man's life miserable.

When asked by organizers what he would do with the money, he had simply answered: “Just read the news, you’ll see."

Where is he now?

That question remains unclear but what is known is the fact that this story sticks with misinformation, kind of.

Clarendon Hills Police Department

You see, the man in the above photo is indeed one Brian Morris but the mugshot is not in relation to dumping loads of crap onto his bosses' lawn, it relates to a Driving Under the Influence incident in 2014, according to Snopes.

Why the fake news?

Well, World Daily News Report (WNDR) will often post satirical "news and information," which is often noted at the end of the articles.

World News Daily Report assumes all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content. All characters appearing in the articles in this website – even those based on real people – are entirely fictional and any resemblance between them and any person, living, dead or undead, is purely a miracle.

Read the WNDR "report" here and Snopes' follow-up here.

The 25 Funniest Google Reviews of Illinois Jails Why do jails, prisons, and correctional facilities need to be reviewed? Apparently, to make people laugh.