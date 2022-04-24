Watch a Genius Redneck Let Nothing Stop Him from Going Fishing

The driver asks "Why is it up there?". I have no answer to that question. All I know is that this redneck genius refuses to allow anything to stop him from going fishing based on a brand new video share.

DISCLAIMER: I use the word "redneck" as a compliment. I have those tendencies myself, so...

I have no idea which highway this happened on. I've tried to focus on the license plate, but can't tell which one it is. All I know is that Domenick DelBuco shared this video with Storyful who dropped in on YouTube. I'm not sure if I should be alarmed or impressed. Perhaps both.

I will admit that I didn't do very well (massive understatement) in high school physics. However, common sense does not allow me to understand how this is possible. Jon Boat Planet actually has tips on how to do it. That's a lighter Jon boat. This is a full-on fishing boat with high-powered (and nice) motor.

The Truck Forums are full of dudes sharing tips on how to defy gravity with your boat on top of your vehicle. As for me, I'll stick with the "use a trailer" philosophy. I will admire the ingenuity of what this redneck accomplished though.

