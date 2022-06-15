Usually, you do not want a police officer to issue you a ticket. It would come with a fine and possibly a trip to the courthouse. But if you live in Princeton, getting a certain type of ticket is now a special reward.

Princeton Police Partner with Klinkers

I love that our local police departments are always looking for ways to connect with residents. It's great to see business owners pitching in to show the good in our police force and our local youth.

Ben Kennard with Klinkers Hometown Bar & Grill has partnered with the Princeton Police Department to reward local kids caught doing good things. If a Princeton Police Officer sees a kid doing something to make our community a better place, they will issue a special ticket. That ticket is actually a special coupon to get a free dirt pudding dessert from Klinkers.

And The First Special Ticket Goes To...

Averi Adkins for helping her mom carry out groceries and loading them in the van. Officer Swan caught Averi doing this great deed and issued the first of many special tickets.

Five Tickets The First Day

I hope that Klinkers is stocking up on dirt pudding ingredients because, in just one day, officers rewarded five kids with the special tickets.

Charlie was issued a 'Ticket' when he was caught picking up trash around St Joe. Officers Swan and George were out patrolling on a call at Walmart and caught THREE more youth assisting and being good citizens in our community!

