Kylie Stone of Henderson, Kentucky recently went fishing at Diamond Lake Campground & Resort where she reeled in this huge largemouth bass. It was shown on the popular outdoor television show Kentucky Afield Television.

Recently my husband was watching the television show Kentucky Afield. He's an avid fisherman and loves watching the show. He was excited to see Kylie and her largemouth bass during a recent show. On any given weekend you'll find Chris on a lake or watering hole, throwing a line. When we go on vacation we hardly spend time together because he'd rather be on the lake. Fishing is his happy place, and I fully support his passion. He always throws the fish back in the water, so it's truly a hobby for him.

Fishing at Diamond Lake

If you ever visit Diamond Lake Campground and Resort, you see people of all ages fishing in one of their many lakes. If you camp there, fishing is free of charge. They do sell day passes for $5 per person if you want to stop by and throw a line or two. Because it's a private lake, no fishing license is required. They're a catch-and-release lake so more anglers can catch fish. You'll enjoy fishing and successfully catch fish at Diamond Lake. They sell bait in their general store if you come unprepared. They got new paddleboards to fish from too!

Our family had one of the best weekends at Diamond Lake ever! - Roxanne Faye Blair

Fun Summer Special

They have a fun summer special happening so you can camp longer and fish more.

SUMMER SPECIAL: Book any WEEKEND, Three Night Stay on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and Get TWO WEEKDAY Nights. You can start your stay on Wednesday and Thursday for FREE and pay for the Weekend or Add Monday and Tuesday to the End of your Stay for FREE!!!

Disclaimer: This special is for NEW reservations only. Weekend stay must occur between June 10th and August 31, 2022. EXCLUDES the 4th of July Weekend. Special must be redeemed by calling 270-229-4900.

We had an amazing week and I sure didn’t want to see it end can’t wait to book next year and we have spread the word to our kids, family, and friends! - Sally Clark

Kylie Stone of Henderson Catches Big Bass

Can you imagine how Kylie felt when she reeled in this largemouth bass? I'm sure she was shocked. I know I would be! Large fish are often caught at Diamond Lake so it shouldn't be that much of a surprise. We're sharing more Diamond Lake fish photos below.

You can watch her appearance on Kentucky Afield at the 24:56 mark.

Diamond Lake Campground & Resort is making many improvements to its property.

Construction on a Brand New Bath House Underway

Always love Diamond Lake, the best camping community for hundreds of miles. -

Angie McCarter Thacker

Drove thru there last weekend, looked great!! - Patty Royal Couden

New Super Sites Almost Ready for Campers

It’s so exciting to see all the upgrades! - Christy Robinson

Love all the updates!! - Pamela McRoy

Newly Renovated Motel Rooms

We’ve stayed there many times during Halloween weekends with the grandkids & their friends! These rooms really look updated! - Erick Glenn

Wow, major renovations! They look great! - Heather Nicole Colvin

General Store Gets a New Facelift

This is amazing. Makes me want to go check it out!! - Felisha Thompson

Looks so much better!! - Cassie Cook

As improvements continue, look at how many promotions Diamond Lake has planned for the rest of the year. This isn't even all of it!

Now, back to the fish photos! These are some BIG fish recently pulled out of Diamond Lake. Are you going fishing soon?

