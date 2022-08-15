Join hundreds of auto enthusiasts at Diamond Lake Campground & Resort for the 16th Annual Street Legends Car Show. Over $3,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, and proceeds from the event will benefit local children's charities.

It's going to be a beautiful weekend when hundreds of classic cars, bikes, and trucks ascend Diamond Lake Campground & Resort. I love the roar of engines and hanging out with fellow classic car enthusiasts. Street Legends Car Show always puts on a terrific show. The event will feature all years, makes, and models of the hottest classic cars, trucks, and bikes in the tri-state. The car show is an annual tradition after all. Bring the entire family for a day of classic cars, trucks, great food, prizes, activities, and more.

Photo by Jörg Buntrock on Unsplash

16th Annual Street Legends Car Show

Whether you want to show off your classic car, or check out the best vintage vehicles in town, there'd be something for everyone on Friday, August 19th starting at 7 AM, and Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 7 AM until 4 PM. Come hungry for the food trucks. Vendors will be on hand. A big Swap Meet/Flea Market is also planned. General admission is $5.00 per carload.



No tents or roped-off areas before Thursday AM the 18th. Or, will be taken down so the grounds keepers can mow and weed eat for the event.

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Voted one of the top 30 events in the South Eastern United States, Street Legends Car Show.....where classic car enthusiasts come together to celebrate all things on wheels!

This one you don’t want to miss! - Richard Fulkerson

Proceeds from the event will benefit local children's charities. Come out to Diamond Lake Campground & Resort to hear those engines roar, and support a great cause!

Thanks, Street Legends crew for all you do! We appreciate each of you and how hard you work to make this a great event that helps our community! - Paula Yevincy

7301 Hobbs Rd, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

