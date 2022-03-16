Diamond Lake Resort Adds More Exciting Weekend Events to Schedule

Diamond Lake Campground and Resort knows how to throw a party. They just added more exciting events to their already packed schedule. Three Easter weekends are coming, a Chocolate Lover's Weekend has been added, and 80's Throwback Weekend will be epic. Check out the schedule here.

Diamond Lake Resort via Facebook Diamond Lake Resort via Facebook loading...

Big changes are happening at Diamond Lake Campground & Resort. Last week it was announced the park hired new managers with over twenty years of experience as resort managers in the camping industry. Brian and Lisa Newcomb made a plan to add more activities and events to the schedule. Well, they wasted no time getting settled and making good on those promises! Hitch up the camper and get ready for some family fun.

Get our free mobile app

Community Welcomes Brian and Lisa Newcomb

Kimberly Collignon gives them a warm welcome, "Welcome to Kentucky! My husband & I cannot wait to meet you! We are ready for another season of camping at Diamond Lake!!"

Amy Hayden is excited, "Welcome to Our Favorite Place To Be! Can’t wait for camping season to start!!!! Look forward to meeting you!"

Sharon Venters added, "Will be glad to meet you when we camp this year. Diamond Lake is one of our favorite places. The former owners were so great! We're anxious to see what new changes there will be."

Photo by Gabe Pierce on Unsplash Photo by Gabe Pierce on Unsplash loading...

Easter Eggstravaganza Event at Diamond Lake

Three weekends of fun are coming to Diamond Lake! The kids will love the Easter Egg Hunts, Egg Coloring, Easter Movies, Bunny Games, and more. Bring the family out to camp and celebrate Easter from March 25th through March 27th, 2022. The Easter Eggstravaganza will continue April 8th through April 10th, and April 15th through April 17th. Come out for the Friday Night Free S'mores for the young ones, Flashlight Easter Candy Hunt, and an ADULT Easter Egg Hunt! **This event isn't open to the public.

Diamond Lake Resort via Facebook Diamond Lake Resort via Facebook loading...

Grillin and Chillin BBQ Cookoff

Kentucky's State-Sanctioned BBQ Championship, Grillin', and Chillin' is coming to Diamond Lake Campground and Resort! And, it helps local charities. Bring your best family recipe and compete at the Grillin' and Chillin' Cook-Off. The community and campers will get to vote for their favorite at Diamond Lake. Some of the best cooking teams from several states will be competing for thousands of dollars in prize money on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 from 12 PM until 5 PM. A $125 entry fee gets you into the contest for the best Chicken, Ribs, and Boston Butt, and a $25 entry fee for the Dessert contest. More details will be coming soon so save the date!

Dave Spencer Dave Spencer loading...

May 14th “Campers Only” Corn Hole Tournament

NOT A PUBLIC TOURNAMENT! REGISTERED GUEST ONLY! Show your talent for tossing the bag! Must be registered by 11:30 am. The tournament starts at noon.

May 28th Memorial Day Celebration & Golf Cart Rodeo

Come join us for a memorable flag-raising ceremony in front of the Pit Stop Grill. Then, are you good at driving blindfolded? Test your driving skills at our Golf Cart Rodeo! Bring your own cart.

Cardboard-21 loading...

June 11th Cardboard Boat Building & Races

Build a boat and enter it in our Cardboard Boat Race! This event has been a huge crowd pleaser in the past years, and it’s back this year. Build your boat early or when you get here. Rules available in the office.

June 18th Tractor & Implement Show & Yard Sale

This event brings some of the best tractors and implements from all over! Come see the “Show ‘n Shine” with both stock and modified tractors! There will also be some “Rodeo” type events and a parade through the park! “Who loves a good Yard Sale?” During this weekend gather up your unwanted things and join in our yard sale!

June 25th Firepit Cookoff

Let’s test out your cooking skills by cooking over an open flame! For this competition, you are to only use your fire ring that we have provided at your campsite. What you cook is your choice of meat. We will be judged on flavor, presentation, and creativity!!

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

July 2nd Freedom Bash

“Home of the free, because of the brave!” It’s a Red, White, and Blue type of weekend! Enter our Pie Eating Contest, and try your skills at “Chicken Chuckin!” Saturday, July 2nd we’ll celebrate with our Famous Firework Display!!!

July 16th Christmas in July

Who doesn’t love Christmas in 90-degree weather? Bring your favorite Christmas decor and enter our golf cart or whatever you are driving and a campsite decorating contest. We will also have fun Christmas games, plus bring your camera and take a photo with SANTA!! And who knows, maybe it might snow!

August 6th Hawaiian Luau

Grab your grass skirt and coconut bra! Join in on decorating your campsite to look like a tropical paradise!! Try out your hula hoopin’ skills! Games will be held at Swim City Pavilion. Cool off with a Shaved Ice at the Pit Stop Grill!

2003 Meadow Brook Concours Bill Pugliano/Getty Images loading...

August 19th & 20th Annual “Street Legends” Car Show

The event was voted one of the top 20 events in the SouthEastern United States and has become one of the premier automotive events in the Tri-State area. We’ll have as many as 400 cars on display! With lots of fun and entertainment, plan to spend the whole day with us!

August 27th Mentor Kids KY Rugged Race Mud Run

This is our 3rd year to host this worthwhile event! In the first year, we had over 250 racers who proved their ruggedness and dominated the course. Challenge yourself or form a group to tackle the 5K run with 26 obstacles. From Beginners to Elites come out and join this great cause- one thing we can promise you will get dirty! Check out Mentor Kids KY on Facebook for details!

September 3rd & 4th Labor Day

This weekend is a “Camping Classic”! We’ll have classic games all Weekend! Make your reservation soon, as this weekend will likely sell out!

September 10th “Slowbox Derby”

This is the second year for this event and we’ve added more obstacle courses!! Build a car and race it down our gravity hill! Any size, and style... be creative!! Best design, most spirited team, fastest! Complete rules are in the office or on our Facebook page.

135028773 Brandon Bourdages/Getty Images loading...

September 16th & 17th “ Grillin’ and Chillin’ Backyard BBQ Cook-off”

$125.00 Entry fee. We’ll have as many as 48 of the best cooking teams from several states competing for thousands of dollars in prize money. We’ll also have a separate “People's Choice” contest at 11:00 am Saturday, so come on out and be a judge!

September 17th Kids Smores Cookoff

Who doesn’t like good Smores? Start with the classic graham cracker and marshmallow, then add your twist! This is a kids-only event. Our judges will judge on style, taste, and creativity!

September 23rd & 24th WBKR Presents “ Camp Country”

This great event is Back! Stay tuned to 92.5 WBKR for more details!

Halloween Party With Children Trick Or Treating In Costume Highwaystarz-Photography/Thinkstock loading...

October 8th, 15th, 22nd, & 29th

Calling all Ghouls, Goblins, Witches, and Warlocks! Join us for a “spooktacular” good time. Saturday the fun begins @ 11:00 am with pumpkin painting, games, pony rides, bounce house, and lunch! Enter our costume, golf cart, or whatever you’re driving and campsite decorating contests. “Fright Night”, voted the best-haunted house in the Tri-State, is open Friday & Saturday evenings. Our “BOO Crew” is out to get you

More Events Added to Diamond Lake Events Schedule



06/03/2022 06/05/2022 Kid's Fishing Tournament Weekend

07/08/2022 07/10/2022 Wet and Wild Water Wars Weekend

07/22/2022 07/24/2022 Chocolate Lover's Weekend

07/29/2022 07/31/2022 80's Throwback Weekend

08/12/2022 08/14/2022 Wet and Wild Water Wars Weekend Round 2

09/30/2022 10/02/2022 Halloween

SAT, MAY 28 AT 7:30 PM

Terry Lee Ridley and his Million Dollar Band

SAT, JUN 11 AT 8 PM

Darshwood The Whiskey Wizard

SAT, JUN 18 AT 8 PM

The Bourbon Revival Band

FRI, JUL 8 AT 7:30 PM

Terry Lee Ridley and his Million Dollar Band

SAT, AUG 13 AT 7:30 PM

Terry Lee Ridley and his Million Dollar Band

Diamond Lake Campground & Resort

With 270 campsites full hookups, motel rooms, cottages, fishing, 3 go-kart tracks, pedal boats, mini-golf, golf cart rental, a full grill, pizza & ice cream parlor, and a 749 seat theater, there's always something to do. Or, just relax and enjoy the atmosphere.

7301 Hobbs Rd, Owensboro, KY 42301

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

