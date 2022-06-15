Cats are adorable, yet strange creatures. We have two at my house and they couldn't be more different. One is somewhere in the neighborhood of 12 to 13-years-old and will only let you pet him if it's his idea, which only happens if you're sitting down in a chair, or laying in bed being perfectly still. Any sudden movements and he'll run away. And, don't even think about picking him up. He's not a fan. Our other one is almost a year old and is more willing to let you pet him whenever you feel like it. Sometimes, he'll even snuggle up on your lap for a few minutes. Long story short, neither of them seems to be as cool or loving as the two cats owned by Officer Eastwood with the Evansville Police Department.

Adorable Indiana Rescue Cats Dream of Careers in Law Enforcement

Meet George Washington and Alexander Hamilton. Two rescue cats who have been with Officer Eastwood and his wife since they were kittens, and considering nearly all the videos on his wife's TikTok account feature one or both of them, are clearly the center of the Eastwood's world.

Get our free mobile app

What's also clear is that the Eastwoods are passionate supporters of adopting animals from local shelters. Here's a look at Officer Eastwood bottle-feeding one of their two fur babies when they were very young.

It didn't take long for the Eastwoods to get attached to both cats and start involving them in their daily activities, even the most mundane, like brushing your teeth before heading to bed.

As cats, and most animals, do, George and Alexander grew quickly and don't look anything like they did as kittens. Now, they're nearly full-grown cats who are still cute and are heavily involved in their owners' lives. George even helps Officer Eastwood stay in shape for his job by serving as a personal trainer.

They may even be looking to follow in Officer Eastwood's footsteps. Here they are sporting their very own police uniform:

And here they are playing the role of an officer trying to defend himself against an aggressive perpetrator.

Finally, here is one of them keeping his cool while a potential threat gets all up in his business. Make sure to have the volume on for this one.

I don't know about you, but I think these two are ready to tackle any CATastrophy that may arise or hunt down anyone accused of committing a feline-ony.

I'll show myself out.

[Source: @suzeastwood via TikTok]