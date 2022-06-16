Earlier this year, Holiday World made an exciting announcement for guests and fans. The Santa Claus, Indiana theme park unveiled plans for a brand new drone and fireworks spectacular called "Holidays in the Sky." The show will take place nightly starting this Saturday night and run through July 31st.

Last night, I had the opportunity to head over to the park to catch a sneak preview of the extravaganza. And, like with most fans of the park, my anticipation has been building since February when park officials teased this new addition. We were told that Holidays in the Sky would be a 15-minute show that would include tributes to Christmas, Halloween and the 4th of July and conclude with a big fireworks finale. We were also told that the true stars of the show would be 300 LED-lit drones that would fly and "perform" together in some "exciting and mind-blowing" patterns.

And some of those patterns have been teased recently on the Holiday World social media pages.

Here's a prime example of that.

And here's another. A few days ago, Holiday World shared photos of the very first Santa Claus the drones created in the sky over the park.

Then, they showed a photo of the new and improved Santa that came from lots of practice and tweaking the drone display.

Last night, park employees and a handful of friends of the park were treated to a full rehearsal and sneak preview. It was phenomenal. And, because I don't want to spoil the entire experience for you, I decided to share the first 120 seconds of the show. Trust me when I tell you- you'll have to go this summer and enjoy the entire show!

And as a bonus, I also snagged some footage of the very beginning of the show, when the drones fly from the ground into formation to get ready for the show. It's insanely cool!

Again, you can catch Holidays in the Sky June 18th through July 31st at Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana.