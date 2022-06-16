Legend Says Abandoned Indiana Witches Castle is Haunted by an Evil Spirit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

If I am walking through the woods it would be amazing to find something completely unexpected like an abandoned house, cabin, or building. That would be the ultimate reward for going on any sort of a wooded hike. I live for that kind of stuff.

What leads to an obsession with anything abandoned?

I've always been fascinated with anything abandoned. Thinking back, my obsession probably can be attributed to a few different things.

The first was a giant old tree stump that I made into a creepy witch-like playhouse when I was six years old. I was a weird kid.

Secondly, the children's book The Boxcar Children that my fourth-grade teacher read out loud to my class. It involves a family of siblings who move into an abandoned boxcar after their parents pass away.

And finally, my discovery of the, at the time abandoned West Baden Hotel in West Baden, IN. As a teenager, my mom, sister, and I stumbled upon the incredible ground and abandoned structures on the hotel grounds. Now, the hotel and all around it have been completely restored and renovated to beyond their original glory.

It's amazing now, but in an abandoned state, it was chillingly breathtaking. We rented through broken boards on an old door. I could almost feel the ghosts of the hotel looking down from the balcony at us and hearing their whispers.

I recently came across a very unique abandoned house on Facebook. I wish I could see it in person, but it's deep in the woods and off-limits to anyone without special permission. According to legend, the house was home to three witches. It's called the Witches Castle.

The abandoned Withes Castle in the woods near a small southern Indiana town

Witches Castle is located in the very small town of Utica, Indiana. You will find Utica just across the Ohio River, a little northwest of Louisville, KY. The residents of the small town know exactly where it is and others have tried to find it.

According to legend, three witches lived in the small castle. The three women are actually considered to be the founders of Utica, Indiana.

It is said that the townspeople were so scared of them, that they killed the thought-to-be witches. Although there is no actual proof this ever happened, Utica, IN, city records show that two murders and suicide actually did take place inside the castle.

That gives me chills.

Ghosts and an evil force remain at Witches Castle The Paranormal Research and Resource Society did an actual paranormal investigation of the property. During their investigation, they believe they made contact with several spirits that seem to be held at Witches Castle by an evil force. Listen to one of their recordings. The team of investigators believes that based on the audio evidence they collected from four ghost box sessions and the appearance of a ghostly apparition, the small, abandoned house in the woods of Utica, IN is most definitely haunted.

Do not go near Witches Castle

Don't even think about trying to find Witches Castle. There are No Trespassing signs posted all around and the local police watch the area very closely.

